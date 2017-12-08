ORPHANED LAND Debut Music Video For "Like Orpheus" Featuring BLIND GUARDIAN Vocalist HANSI KÜRSCH

Oriental metal pioneers, Orphaned Land, have just released a video and digital single for their new song “Like Orpheus”, taken from their upcoming album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, which will be released on January 26th. “Like Orpheus” features guest vocals by none other than Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch.

Hansi Kürsch comments, “What a marvellous song. I heard it and fell in love with it immediately. What keeps me so thrilled about it is this perfect blend of different musical cultures and the constant wave of emotions these guys have woven together in a stroke of genius. This song, as all their works, is a strong statement for humanity. I am really proud to be a part of such a fantastic family. All is One!”

Kobi Farhi explains, “It is a little bit hard for us sometimes to release only one song, especially as there is a whole concept album to follow. But if we have to choose one song to start with, it'll be ‘Like Orpheus’. In Greek mythology it is told that Orpheus’ singing was so beautiful, that even the stones and the earth fell in love with his voice, to a point that the earth was open and that's how he ended up going down straight to hell. At the chronology of the concept of our story, this is the story where the hero leaves Plato's cave for the first time, and it is the first time he exposed to the light, to the new truth of all the shadows he considered to be the truth before. Being overwhelmed from this revelation he describes the world and his feeling with singing, and his singing is so beautiful that he is like Orpheus himself in a way. We are so happy to feature one of the most humble gentleman on the planet, a real rock star and a simple beautiful soul - Hansi Kürsch from Blind Guardian. Hansi is such a singer, he and his singing is literally like Orpheus.

"The story of the cave of Plato and the use of Orpheus are just allegories. In this video clip we chose to tell the true story of some metal heads from the Middle East. Their daily lives is some sort of a cave, their culture, the way they dress and their customs may give an impression that they are utterly different, while the truth is that they escape to the same world, the world of metal, while they never met each other and cannot start to imagine how similar and one they are.

"On a personal note: Metal today is still considered as Satanism in many societies and countries, especially in the Middle East and it is still banned in many countries from our region. Metal is one of the best co-existing communities we ever get to know, so all of you metal heads out there - think about those metal heads from the Middle East, cause they are here to stay!”

“Like Orpheus” is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms and also as Instant Grat Track on iTunes and Amazon. All physical formats of the new album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs are also available for pre-order as of now. A selection of streaming and download platforms and physical pre-orders can be found here.

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs will be available as a Ltd. Edition 2CD Mediabook including Orphaned Land & Friends as a bonus disc, as 2LP+CD Gatefold and Jewelcase CD.

The vinyl will also be available in the following exclusive colours:

- golden vinyl (limited to 100 copies)

- clear vinyl (limited to 200 copies), only available at the official band store (www.orphaned-land.com/shop.html) and on tour

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklisting:

“The Cave”

“We Do Not Resist”

“In Propaganda”

“All Knowing Eye”

“Yedidi”

“Chains Fall To Gravity”

“Like Orpheus”

“Poets Of Prophetic Messianism”

“Left Behind”

“My Brother's Keeper”

“Take My Hand”

“Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War”

“The Manifest - Epilogue”

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

To celebrate the release of the new album, the band will be touring Europe again in early 2018.

Kobi comments: “We are impatiently waiting to hit the roads and stages and play our new songs for you all. We feel that we have an amazing album on our hands. Join our ride and see you all very soon!”

Orphaned Land will be supported by In Vain, Subterranean Masquerade and Aevum. Dates below.

February

24 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Holland

25 - Turock - Essen, Germany

26 - Underworld - London, UK

27 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

28 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

March

2 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain

3 - Bovedo - Barcelona, Spain

4 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France

6 - Jungle - Cologne Germany

7 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany

8 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

9 - Flying Circus - Cluj Napoca, Romania

10 - Zet Pete - Krakow, Poland

11 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

13 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

14 - Dagda Live Club - Borgo Priolo, Italy

15 - Jailbreak Live Club - Rome, Italy

16 - The Manoir Pub - St. Maurice, Switzerland

17 - Galvanik - Zug, Switzerland

18 - Chez Paulette - Pagney, France

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums

(Photo - Zohar Ron / Zoharon - Photography)