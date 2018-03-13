ORPHANED LAND Documentary All Is One Streaming In English And German; Includes Guest Appearance By CARCASS

Germany's Rockpalast has released All Is One, a documentary on Oriental metal trailblazers Orphaned Land.

All Is One is more than the name of one of Orphaned Land's albums, it is the quintets philosophy claiming that all three big religious groups - Christians, Muslims and Jews - are coming from the same origin. German filmmakers Ingo Schmoll and Conny Schiffbauer visited Israel to follow the band’s path and to get a personal insight view into the musician’s life by visiting the band members at home, getting to know their families and learning about their daily life.

"In the documentary we are trying to take the audience beyond the endless discussions about the conflicts in the middle east by taking a far more human approach to it all,“ the filmmakers explain.

The one-hour documentary, including a guest appearance from Carcass, can be seen below in English and German:

Orphaned Land have announced their return to North America to further support their new album, Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs. The band have been enlisted as direct support to Faroese viking metallists Týr on their upcoming tour this May, along with support from Ghost Ship Octavius and Aeternam. Stay tuned for dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Vocalist Kobi Farhi commented, "We are so excited to be back to the USA, following our just released new album! Make sure you visit us on the road and check our new tunes! Who knows when we will be back next! "

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums

(Photo - Zohar Ron / Zoharon - Photography)