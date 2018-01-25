ORPHANED LAND Release "Chains Fall To Gravity" Single Featuring STEVE HACKETT; Static Video Streaming

Oriental metal pioneers, Orphaned Land, have just released the digital single “Chains Fall To Gravity”, taken off their upcoming album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, which will be released this Friday, January 26th. The song features a guest solo performance by guitar virtuoso Steve Hackett (ex-Genesis).

Kobi Farhi explains, “ʼChains Fall To Gravityʻ is a very important song on our new album and its concept. It is the point where the hero is being unchained and starts his way out of the cave, and for the first time he has to leave anything he thought to be the truth. I remember telling Steve Hackett about this song and the concept and he was definitely put all these emotions into the guitar solo he performed here, which is in my opinion, one of the best guitar solos ever on an Orphaned Land song. We are just too lucky and honored to have a rock legend playing with us in this one!"

Steve Hackett comments: “I was thrilled to have Kobi Farhi sing on one of my album tracks. His voice sounds beautiful and mystical on the track. It was equally a pleasure to do a guitar solo for this exciting track on Orphaned Land's album, which has a great vibe!”

You can watch a static video of the full-length album edit of “Chains Fall To Gravity” below. The radio edit of “Chains Fall To Gravity” is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms. All physical formats of the new album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs are also available for pre-order. Use this link to direct you to a selection of streaming and download platforms and physical pre-orders.

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs will be available as a Ltd. Edition 2CD Mediabook including Orphaned Land & Friends as a bonus disc, as 2LP+CD Gatefold and Jewelcase CD.

The vinyl will also be available in the following exclusive colours:

- golden vinyl (limited to 100 copies)

- clear vinyl (limited to 200 copies), only available at the official band store (www.orphaned-land.com/shop.html) and on tour

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklisting:

“The Cave”

“We Do Not Resist”

“In Propaganda”

“All Knowing Eye”

“Yedidi”

“Chains Fall To Gravity”

“Like Orpheus”

“Poets Of Prophetic Messianism”

“Left Behind”

“My Brother's Keeper”

“Take My Hand”

“Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War”

“The Manifest - Epilogue”

Unboxing video:

“We Do Not Resist” lyric video:

“Like Orpheus” featuring Hansi Kürsch:

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

To celebrate the release of the new album, the band will be touring Europe with support from In Vain, Subterranean Masquerade and Aevum. Dates below.

February

24 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Holland

25 - Turock - Essen, Germany

26 - Underworld - London, UK

27 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

28 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

March

2 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain

3 - Bovedo - Barcelona, Spain

4 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France

6 - Jungle - Cologne Germany

7 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany

8 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

9 - Flying Circus - Cluj Napoca, Romania

10 - Zet Pete - Krakow, Poland

11 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

13 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

14 - Dagda Live Club - Borgo Priolo, Italy

15 - Jailbreak Live Club - Rome, Italy

16 - The Manoir Pub - St. Maurice, Switzerland

17 - Galvanik - Zug, Switzerland

18 - Chez Paulette - Pagney, France

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums

(Photo - Zohar Ron / Zoharon - Photography)