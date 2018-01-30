ORPHANED LAND - Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs Track-By-Track Video Streaming

Oriental metal pioneers, Orphaned Land, have released a track-by-track video for their new album, Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs (out now). The clip can be found below. All physical formats of the new album are also available to order here.

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklisting:

“The Cave”

“We Do Not Resist”

“In Propaganda”

“All Knowing Eye”

“Yedidi”

“Chains Fall To Gravity”

“Like Orpheus”

“Poets Of Prophetic Messianism”

“Left Behind”

“My Brother's Keeper”

“Take My Hand”

“Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War”

“The Manifest - Epilogue”

Track-by-track video:

“Chains Fall To Gravity” static video:

“We Do Not Resist” lyric video:

“Like Orpheus” featuring Hansi Kürsch:

To celebrate the release of the new album, the band will be touring Europe with support from In Vain, Subterranean Masquerade and Aevum. Dates below.

February

24 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Holland

25 - Turock - Essen, Germany

26 - Underworld - London, UK

27 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

28 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

March

2 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain

3 - Bovedo - Barcelona, Spain

4 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France

6 - Jungle - Cologne Germany

7 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany

8 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

9 - Flying Circus - Cluj Napoca, Romania

10 - Zet Pete - Krakow, Poland

11 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

13 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

14 - Dagda Live Club - Borgo Priolo, Italy

15 - Jailbreak Live Club - Rome, Italy

16 - The Manoir Pub - St. Maurice, Switzerland

17 - Galvanik - Zug, Switzerland

18 - Chez Paulette - Pagney, France

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums