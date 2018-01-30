ORPHANED LAND - Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs Track-By-Track Video Streaming
January 30, 2018, 2 hours ago
Oriental metal pioneers, Orphaned Land, have released a track-by-track video for their new album, Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs (out now). The clip can be found below. All physical formats of the new album are also available to order here.
Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklisting:
“The Cave”
“We Do Not Resist”
“In Propaganda”
“All Knowing Eye”
“Yedidi”
“Chains Fall To Gravity”
“Like Orpheus”
“Poets Of Prophetic Messianism”
“Left Behind”
“My Brother's Keeper”
“Take My Hand”
“Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War”
“The Manifest - Epilogue”
Track-by-track video:
“Chains Fall To Gravity” static video:
“We Do Not Resist” lyric video:
“Like Orpheus” featuring Hansi Kürsch:
To celebrate the release of the new album, the band will be touring Europe with support from In Vain, Subterranean Masquerade and Aevum. Dates below.
February
24 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Holland
25 - Turock - Essen, Germany
26 - Underworld - London, UK
27 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
28 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France
March
2 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain
3 - Bovedo - Barcelona, Spain
4 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France
6 - Jungle - Cologne Germany
7 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany
8 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia
9 - Flying Circus - Cluj Napoca, Romania
10 - Zet Pete - Krakow, Poland
11 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary
13 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
14 - Dagda Live Club - Borgo Priolo, Italy
15 - Jailbreak Live Club - Rome, Italy
16 - The Manoir Pub - St. Maurice, Switzerland
17 - Galvanik - Zug, Switzerland
18 - Chez Paulette - Pagney, France
Orphaned Land is:
Kobi Farhi - Vocals
Chen Balbus - Guitars
Idan Amsalem - Guitars
Uri Zelcha - Bass
Matan Shmuely - Drums