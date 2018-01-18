ORPHANED LAND - Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs Unboxing Video Posted

Orphaned Land will release their new album, Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, on January 26th via Century Media Records. An unboxing video can be found below.

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs will be available as a Ltd. Edition 2CD Mediabook including Orphaned Land & Friends as a bonus disc, as 2LP+CD Gatefold and Jewelcase CD.

The vinyl will also be available in the following exclusive colours:

- golden vinyl (limited to 100 copies)

- clear vinyl (limited to 200 copies), only available at the official band store (www.orphaned-land.com/shop.html) and on tour

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklisting:

“The Cave”

“We Do Not Resist”

“In Propaganda”

“All Knowing Eye”

“Yedidi”

“Chains Fall To Gravity”

“Like Orpheus”

“Poets Of Prophetic Messianism”

“Left Behind”

“My Brother's Keeper”

“Take My Hand”

“Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War”

“The Manifest - Epilogue”

Unboxing video:

“We Do Not Resist” lyric video:

“Like Orpheus” featuring Hansi Kürsch:

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

To celebrate the release of the new album, the band will be touring Europe with support from In Vain, Subterranean Masquerade and Aevum. Dates below.

February

24 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Holland

25 - Turock - Essen, Germany

26 - Underworld - London, UK

27 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

28 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

March

2 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain

3 - Bovedo - Barcelona, Spain

4 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France

6 - Jungle - Cologne Germany

7 - Bi Nuu - Berlin, Germany

8 - Randal Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

9 - Flying Circus - Cluj Napoca, Romania

10 - Zet Pete - Krakow, Poland

11 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

13 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

14 - Dagda Live Club - Borgo Priolo, Italy

15 - Jailbreak Live Club - Rome, Italy

16 - The Manoir Pub - St. Maurice, Switzerland

17 - Galvanik - Zug, Switzerland

18 - Chez Paulette - Pagney, France

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums

(Photo - Zohar Ron / Zoharon - Photography)