OSIAH Premiers "Ascension" Music Video

UK deathcore heavyweights, Osiah, have released a music video for "Ascension", featured on the band's terrifyingly heavy sophomore album, Kingdom Of Lies, out May 3 via Unique Leader Records. Watch below:

Kingdom Of Lies was recorded, mixed, and mastered by band bassist Andy Mallaby and features 11 tracks of the most crushing, merciless, and vicious deathcore imaginable. Offering a fresh and unrelentingly extreme approach on the genre, the album showcases exactly why Osiah has been quickly gaining the attention of extreme metal fans across the world.

Says the band: "Our Sophomore album, Kingdom Of Lies, is our proudest creation to date, and there is no one more suited to help us do what we need to do get this record into your hands. We’d like to thank everyone who has stood by us and supported us in becoming the band we are today. We can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been working on."

Tracklisting:

"Return To The Old World"

"The Western Star"

"Abattoir"

"Reflections Of A Monster"

"Awakening"

"Ascension"

"Hellborn"

"Telluric Necromancy"

"The March"

"Red Hue Upon A Lunar Equinox"

"The Eastern Star (Convulvulus)"

"Reflections Of A Monster" lyric video:

(Photo - Brian Nicholson)