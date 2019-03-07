OSIAH Sign With Unique Leader; Premiere "Reflections Of A Monster" Lyric Video

Unique Leader has announced the addition of UK deathcore heavyweights Osiah to their ever expanding roster.

The group will unleash their terrifyingly heavy sophomore album, Kingdom Of Lies, on the world on May 3rd, and have premiered a lyric video for the first single off of the release, "Reflections Of A Monster".



Kingdom Of Lies was recorded, mixed, and mastered by band bassist Andy Mallaby and features 11 tracks of the most crushing, merciless, and vicious deathcore imaginable. Offering a fresh and unrelentingly extreme approach on the genre, the album showcases exactly why Osiah has been quickly gaining the attention of extreme metal fans across the world.

The group commented on the signing, "Oiiii, we are proud to announce our signing to Unique Leader Records and being amongst a roster of what is indisputably some of the best bands in metal right now!"

"Our Sophomore album, Kingdom Of Lies, is our proudest creation to date, and there is no one more suited to help us do what we need to do get this record into your hands. We’d like to thank everyone who has stood by us and supported us in becoming the band we are today. We can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been working on."

Osiah - Kingdom Of Lies - artwork and tracklisting:

"Return To The Old World"

"The Western Star"

"Abattoir"

"Reflections Of A Monster"

"Awakening"

"Ascension"

"Hellborn"

"Telluric Necromancy"

"The March"

"Red Hue Upon A Lunar Equinox"

"The Eastern Star (Convulvulus)"

