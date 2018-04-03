OTEP Announces Fire & Fury North American Summer Headline Tour Dates

Iconic rockers Otep recently announced their eighth full-length album, scheduled for release later this year via Napalm Records. Otep frontwoman Otep Shamaya says: "After every album there's an overwhelming sense of excitement, but this time it's in the stratosphere. This time, we hold nothing back. It's an uncompromising power-groove eruption of expert musicality destined to make some necks sore and spirits soar and with lyrical and stylistic freedoms which makes this feel like the most authentic album to date."

Otep has announced that they will head out on a headline tour supporting the new album, beginning July 5th in Las Vegas, NV at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The tour will run for nearly a month and a half, coming to an end in Ventura, CA on August 18th. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.

Shamaya adds, "We are beyond excited to play some of the new songs on tour, to play Rock Fest in Wisconsin this summer, to scream and sing with our beloved fans and to remind everyone that no matter how hard they try to extinguish our identities, this time, we're standing together and fighting back. This time, they will know how powerful we truly are."

Tour dates:

July

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

7 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

8 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

9 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

11 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

13 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest - CV Music Festivals - hosted by Lou Brutus

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

15 - Detroit, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

17 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

18 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

20 - Reading, PA - Reverb - Rock Room

21 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

23 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

25 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

27 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon Concert Club

28 - Findlay, OH - All American Rock House

29 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

August

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Ruins Live

2 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

4 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

7 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

9 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

10 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

11 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish - House of Blues

12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

14 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

15 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

17 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

18 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

Otep's new album will not only exhibit the band's proven musical talents, but will also explore topics that vocalist and bandleader Otep Shamaya feels adamant about - relating to activism and social education. The album promises to be a politically-charged force of expression, following in the footsteps of activism-focused recording artists like Rage Against the Machine, Woodie Guthrie and others. This is Otep like you've never heard them before.

Stay tuned for more details coming soon regarding Otep's new album.