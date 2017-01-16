OTEP Announces The Resistance World Tour; HATEBREED On Select Dates

Groundbreaking art-rock performer, author and spoken word artist Otep will embark on a 30+ date US headline run this February and March as part of her The Resistance World Tour. The tour will begin in Mesa, AZ on February 14th and come to a close on March 23rd in Las Vegas, NV. The Convalescence, The World Over and One Day Waiting will perform as support on select dates, and Hatebreed will join to headline in two cities. Tickets are on sale now via Oteploves.me.

Otep states, "The music and message for this tour is simple: when they come for one of us, they come for all of us. We will fight for our right to exist."

Before the tour hits Flint, MI on March 8th, Otep will stock up on cases of water at each venue and accept donations from fans with plans to donate every case of water to the Flint Water Crisis.

Tour dates (with The Convalescence):

February (+ One Day Waiting)

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

15 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

17 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger (Hatebreed headlining, tour support not performing)

18 - Amarillo, TX - Ink Life Tour @ Amarillo Civic Center (Hatebreed headlining, tour support not performing)

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

21 - Fort Collins, CO - Hodi's Half Note

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

24 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center

26 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

28 - Eugene, OR - Hi Fi Music Hall

March (+ The World Over)

1 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

2 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7

4 - Billing, MT - Pub Station

5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

6 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Every Buddy's Bar

7 - Janesville, WI - Back Bar

8 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

9 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory

10 - Traverse City, MI - Streeters

11 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

12 - St Louis, MO - Firebird

13 - Clarksville, TN - Warehouse

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

16 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

17 - Austin, TX - SXSW (3Thirteen Showcase), Dirty Dog Bar

18 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

21 - Tuscon, AZ - The Rock

22 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

23 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl @ Hard Rock

Otep is touring in support of her band's most recent full-length release, Generation Doom, which hit stores in April 2016 via Napalm Records. With Otep Shamaya's multifaceted vocal approach - ranging from gut wrenching roars to soft seductive poetry and beautiful singing showcasing her evolution as a writer and story teller - Generation Doom erupts with thunderous, punishing grooves that harmoniously detonate into dark industrial fury with magma flows of hard rock melodies that seamlessly shapeshift into a mysterious musical beast.

Upon release, Generation Doom debuted at #10 on the Billboard Independent Chart, #7 on the Rock Chart, #4 on the Hard Rock Chart and #109 on the Top 200 Albums Chart. Watch the music video for the powerful single "Zero”, below: