OTEP Condemns Hate Groups In New Anthem "Molotov"; Lyric Video Streaming

Otep recently unleashed their most uncompromising, candid, all-inclusive and controversial assessment of the current residing political regime that they have ever released - the new album Kult 45. Following up on the release of their NRA-opposing music video for the track "Shelter In Place", OTEP have revealed another new video for the anti-hate group, Nazi-stomping anthem, "Molotov". Check out the new lyric video below:

Kult 45 is available in digital format here, and on CD and vinyl formats here.

Kult 45 was recorded at The Lair in Los Angeles, completely utilizing the same equipment used Otep’s first album, Sevas Tra (down to Shamaya’s vocal microphone, a SHURE Beta 58), in order to create a sound reminiscent of their roots. Kult 45 was self-produced by the band, with assistant engineering from Larry Goetz, Nicolas Schilke and Lizzy Ostro.

Kult 45 tracklisting:

"Hail To The Thief"

"Halt Right"

"Molotov"

"Said The Snake"

"Undefeated"

"Trigger Warning"

"Cross Contamination"

"Shelter In Place"

"Boss"

"To The Gallows"

"Sirens Calling"

"Invisible People"

"Be Brave"

"Wake Up" (Rage Against The Machine cover)

"Feral Oracle" (Bonus Track)

"The Tribe Speaks" (Bonus Track)

“Shelter In Place” video:

Making of Kult 45 documentary:

Otep is:

Otep Shamaya: Vocals

Aristotle: Guitars

Drewski Barnes: Bass

Justin Kier: Drums