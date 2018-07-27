OTEP's Kult 45 Album Out Now; Full Length "Making Of" Documentary Streaming

Iconic rockers Otep have unleashed their most uncompromising, candid, all- inclusive and controversial assessment of the current residing political regime that they have ever released, their eighth full-length album, aptly titled Kult 45 via Napalm Records.

Kult 45 is available in digital format here, and on CD and vinyl formats here.

In celebration of the album's release, Otep has revealed a brand new, 20+ minute documentary about the making of Kult 45, performing together as a band, and more. Watch below:

Otep Shamaya expressed to her fans via social media post: "Kult 45 has been unleashed! We are so proud of this album and so grateful to have such passionate fans and supporters! Thank you for all of your love and devotion to our music and message! Love you guys so much."

Kult 45 was recorded at The Lair in Los Angeles, completely utilizing the same equipment used Otep’s first album, Sevas Tra (down to Shamaya’s vocal microphone, a SHURE Beta 58), in order to create a sound reminiscent of their roots. Kult 45 was self-produced by the band, with assistant engineering from Larry Goetz, Nicolas Schilke and Lizzy Ostro.

Kult 45 tracklisting:

"Hail To The Thief"

"Halt Right"

"Molotov"

"Said The Snake"

"Undefeated"

"Trigger Warning"

"Cross Contamination"

"Shelter In Place"

"Boss"

"To The Gallows"

"Sirens Calling"

"Invisible People"

"Be Brave"

"Wake Up" (Rage Against The Machine cover)

"Feral Oracle" (Bonus Track)

"The Tribe Speaks" (Bonus Track)

"To The Gallows":

Otep is:

Otep Shamaya: Vocals

Aristotle: Guitars

Drewski Barnes: Bass

Justin Kier: Drums