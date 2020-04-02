OTHERWISE - "Crossfire" Video Captures Band's Hometown Of Las Vegas As It Goes Dark

Otherwise took to the streets to capture a picture of Las Vegas no one inhabiting the Earth thought they would ever witness. As the entire civilization across planet Earth navigates towards a better day, the band took the path of continuing to create in support of their recent release, Defy. Today, they present a new video for the second single, “Crossfire”, which can be seen below.

Singer Adrian Patrick shares, “One of the hardest things we've ever had to do, as performing artists, was cancel our Defy Division Tour. It's left us wondering how we'll be able to feed our families, if we'll still even have a career after this. We know that millions of others across the globe are facing the same dire prospect. Yet it's not just jobs & money that we are losing... people are fighting for their lives, right now. The whole world has been caught in the Crossfire. We never thought we'd live to see the heartbreaking day when the bright lights and dancing fountains are turned off in the Neon Desert. But we are all in this together, so let's keep our heads down low & hopes up high, for humanity. This pandemic doesn't discriminate... and neither does rock n roll. Stay safe, stay home, stay strong."

On the release of the lead single, “Lifted”, Patrick offered, “We're currently living in very divisive and polarizing times, but what both sides of the aisle need to realize is that the left wing and the right wing are part of the same damn bird. Thankfully we still have the unifying power of rock n roll with the hope we can all learn to fly together."

As American society comes together in practicing social distancing to reach a moment of containment, and support one another in a manner that potentially is unprecedented, politicians alongside the entire populace will hopefully step forward united as the singer envisioned with hope before the world was turned upside down.

Defy album details below.

Tracklisting:

"Bad Trip"

"Money"

"Crossfire"

"Lifted"

"Picking At Bones"

"Ain't Done Yet"

"Goliath"

"Don't Even"

"Fame And Miss Fortune"

"Unbreakable"

"Goodfight"

