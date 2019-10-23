OTHERWISE Release "Lifted" Music Video

Otherwise and Mascot Records will release the band’s new studio album globally on November 8. The record is the band’s fourth studio release of new repertoire, and first for Mascot Label Group. Pre-order here.

A video for the new song, "Lifted", can be seen below. The Chisel Pixel Productions directed clip was shot in Los Angeles last month. Regarding the shoot, Otherwise member Adrian Patrick said, "Making the video for 'Lifted' was perhaps the most fun we've ever had filming! The locale was absolutely stunning (thanks to Patten Title Group), the vehicles & girls were drop-dead gorgeous but the best part was having our family & friends there to celebrate with us; even our Mom stopped by for a few! The director & his team did a phenomenal job putting it all together; the final product came out over-the-top & zany AF, which is exactly what we wanted... we can't wait for this silly beast to get released so the world can get Lifted with us!"

“Lifted" is a wiry riff that snakes around blunt lyrics “about getting fucked up, alcohol, and drugs... it got me kicked off tours and banned from festivals.” Over handclaps, he admits, “I’m living it up with a cup full of God knows what, got lines to cut.”

“It’s about all of the same shit that got me trouble, and the label thought it was the best single to lead with,” chuckles Adrian. “It’s fun. I’ve been the guy the song is about. I’ve lived that life. I’ve been there. It’s real.”

The Las Vegas quartet - Adrian Patrick (lead vocals), Ryan Patrick (guitar, vocals), Tony Carboney (bass, vocals), and Brian Medeiros (drums) - push the boundaries of their signature style in terms of both songcraft and sonic experimentation alike.

Most importantly, the boys hold nothing back...

An impressive run thus far fortified a launchpad for them to shoot for the stars. Otherwise’s quiet grind quietly elevated the group to the forefront of 21st century rock. Since their self-titled independent debut in 2006, they unleashed a string of fan favorite albums - True Love Never Dies (2012), Peace At All Costs (2014), and Sleeping Lions (2017). Along the way, they tallied 40 million-plus streams and shared the stage with everyone from Stone Sour to Papa Roach in addition to shutting down Welcome To Rockville, Rocklahoma, and Shiprocked!, to name a few. Sleeping Lions signaled the current turning point. They welcomed Tony and Brian into the fold, and it would be their last offering for their previous label.

In 2018, they enlisted a new team and signed to Mascot. They also linked up with producer Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead) for the first time, commuting from Las Vegas to his Phoenix studio in order to cut these eleven tracks. “We hinted at an explorative spirit before, but Defy is the full embrace of that adventurousness,” he goes on. “We got to a point of where we’re supposed to be, creatively speaking. It’s a new chapter all-around, and we’re fired up about it. Matt is the fastest and most creative, prolific producer we’ve ever worked with. He’s the kind of guy we’ve always wanted in our corner. This is also the second album with Brian and Tony. Everybody locked in. We got to explore together. It’s still familiar, but it’s a different beast.”

“When you listen to the record, I hope you go, ‘I did not expect that, but I love it’,” Adrian leaves off. “It’s real rock ‘n’ roll with live guitars and drums, but it’s personal. This is my fucking life. There’s no turning back. This band is the future of my family. It means everything to me—and all of us. This is Otherwise.”

Tracklisting:

"Bad Trip"

"Money"

"Crossfire"

"Lifted"

"Picking At Bones"

"Ain't Done Yet"

"Goliath"

"Don't Even"

"Fame And Miss Fortune"

"Unbreakable"

"Goodfight"

"Bad Trip":

"Lifted" lyric video:

(Photo - Robert John Kley)