Ottawa's NEVERFRIEND Take A Stand Against Sexual Harrassment With New Single / Video "Strong Like A Girl"

Ottawa-based rock / pop-punk act Neverfriend are set to release their third album, Strong Like A Girl, on June 15th. The release is spearheaded by the title track single and video, which was written on the cusp of the #MeToo movement. The band has issued the following statement:

"The song was inspired by our lead singer Gina's personal experience with workplace sexual harassment over a six year period, the devastating toll it took on her life, and the courage it took for her to stand up to her predator and the system that protected him, to finally emerge victorious and determined to tell her story so that others in similar situations can know that they are not alone and that there is hope if they too speak their truth."

The album tracklist is as follows:

"Strong Like A Girl"

"Monster"

"Through With You"

"Resolve"

"Tragic Mess"

"The One"

"Addicted to Anger"

"All Talk No Action"

"Creeper"

"Day By Day"

For information and updates on Neverfriend go to the band's official Facebook page here.