Ottawa’s INFRARED – Saviours Album Streaming In Full

Set to unleash their new album Saviours on May 25th, Ottawa thrashers Infrared are streaming the whole album ahead of its release.

Vocalist / guitarist Armin Kamal comments:

"Infrared is extremely excited to release our sophomore album Saviours to the world today. This has been in the works for about 2 years now and is something we are very proud of. Saviours has fulfilled a goal of ours to create some brand new music the way we know how, with an old school ‘80s thrash feel along with a contemporary sound that encompasses our influences beyond the ‘80s.

“While not explicitly a concept album, the album is heavily themed on the idea of false "Saviours" who claim to do good for others but are really self-serving in their intentions. We like to inspire independent thought and a cautious view of the intentions of those who promote themselves as leaders. This message has been captured with eight brand new songs that highlight the diversity in which this band makes music. While all songs stay true to our roots, they each offer a piece of what Infrared has to offer our fans. From fast and thrashy to melodic and dramatic, Saviours" delivers a punch from start to finish.

Tracklisting:

“Project Karma”

“The Demagogue”

“Saviour”

“The Fallen”

“All In Favour”

“They Kill For Gods”

“Father Of Lies”

“Genocide Convention”

"All In Favour":

Teaser:

(Photo Credit: Gord Weber)