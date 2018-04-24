Ottawa’s INFRARED Streaming New Track “All In Favour”

Set to unleash their new album Saviours on May 25th, Ottawa thrashers Infrared are streaming the new track “All In Favour”.

“Anyone who likes a more classic thrash sound, and longs for those days, just like we do, will dig this album. Since we are from that era, we are not trying to bring back that style of music, we are simply continuing what we know and do best!” comments vocalist / guitarist Armin Kamal.

Describing Infrared’s sound as “thrashy, aggressive, melodic, heavy, and tight”, guitarist/vocalist Armin Kamal explains that Infrared’s inspirations run deep.

“The Big Four will stand out as we have been described as a band with a bay area sound…But our influences are truly rooted in ‘70s and early ‘80s metal. Accept, Scorpions, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest are all bands that laid the foundation and the love of metal for us!”

Armin is stoked for fans to hear Infrared’s new Saviours album.

Tracklisting:

“Project Karma”

“The Demagogue”

“Saviour”

“The Fallen”

“All In Favour”

“They Kill For Gods”

“Father Of Lies”

“Genocide Convention”

"All In Favour":

Teaser:

(Photo Credit: Gord Weber)