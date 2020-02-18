OUR DARK DOMAINS - MORGANA LEFAY Vocalist CHARLES RYTKÖNEN Emerges In New Project; Debut EP Out Now

Our Dark Domains has released their debut EP. The tracks featured on the EP were intended for thrash act Morgana Lefay, but never materialized. Featuring Charles Rytkönen (Cibola Junction & Morgana Leafy) and Tomas Andersson (Freevil, Denata & Seance), Rytkönen dug up old recordings written by Tony Eriksson (Morgana Lefay).

Rytkönen asked Eriksson for permission to use the songs and Rytkönen teamed up with Andersson to nail out the songs and record them.

Rytkönen and Andersson worked together with Mats E. Eriksson for his project Primoridal Rigor Mortis and Our Dark Domains is their new project.

Our Dark Domains is “pure metal without any compromises. Raw and straight in your face.”