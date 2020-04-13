OUTER HEAVEN Release Live At Saint Vitus Digital Album

Pennsylvania death metal legion Outer Heaven share Live At Saint Vitus, 02-22-20 digital album. Listen now on all streaming services here.

Outer Heaven frontman Austin Haines comments:

“We are all very psyched that Relapse approached us with the idea to release this live set digitally on all streaming platforms. We are in troubling times and I hope that, like myself, music has been a huge force for positivity and sanity in all of this. This show in particular was the very first with our new bass player Derrick, and we feel we have truly reached new heights in terms of our live show because of him and his extreme playing abilities. This live recording is a new way to experience our live presence for those who may have never had a chance to see us play live. It also features artwork that is an incredible accompaniment to the album art of the Realms LP. We hope you all enjoy it! ”

Album art: Dante Torrieri:

Their debut album Realms Of Eternal Decay is available now on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Outer Heaven is:

Austin Haines - Vocals

Jon Kunz - Guitar

Zak Carter - Guitar

Derrick Vella - Bass

Paul Chrismer - Drums