OUTER HEAVEN Release "What Lies Beneath" Music Video

Pennsylvania, death metal newcomers Outer Heaven share the third single off their debut album, Realms Of Eternal Decay. Watch “What Lies Beneath”, featuring clips from various cult horror movies, below.

Outer Heaven's debut album Realms Of Eternal Decay is due out October 12th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Across 10 tracks and 30+ minutes of grotesque, groove-laden old-school death metal, Outer Heaven immediately raise the bar for the new generation of extreme bands. Realms Of Eternal Decay was produced by Kevin Bernsten (Skeletonwitch, Full Of Hell, Integrity) at Developing Nations Studios mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Cavalera Conspiracy, Inquisition, Pissgrave). Features sickening cover artwork by Matthew Stikker (Power Trip).

Realms Of Eternal Decay tracklisting:

"Vortex Of Thought"

"What Lies Beneath"

"Pulsating Swarm"

"Multicellular Savagery"

"Echoes From Beyond"

"Tortured Winds"

"Bloodspire"

"Sacrificial Evolution"

"Putrid Dwelling"

"Decaying Realms"

"What Lies Beneath" video:

"Putrid Dwelling" video:

"Bloodspire":

Outer Heaven begin their US tour with labelmates Full Of Hell next week. The tour commences with the official Realms Of Eternal Decay record release show on October 10th at the Voltage Lounge in Philadelphia. The band will also perform with Mortician and Malignancy on December 7th in Philadelphia. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

October (with Full Of Hell)

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

11 - Montclair, NJ - Meatlocker

12 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works

13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

14 - West Columbia, SC - Radio Room

15 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks

16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

17 - Miami, FL - Gramp's

18 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

19 - Atlanta, GA - 529

20 - Charlotte, NC - Skylark Social Club

21 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

December (with Mortician, Malignancy)

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

Outer Heaven is:

Austin Haines - Vocals

Jon Kunz - Guitar

Zak Carter - Guitar

Raymond Figueroa - Bass

Paul Chrismer - Drums

(Photo - Dante Torrieri)