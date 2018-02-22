OUTER HEAVEN Sign To Relapse Records; Band Set To Record Debut Album

Relapse Records has announced the signing of Pennsylvania-based death metal legion, Outer Heaven.

Formed in 2013 from the backwoods of PA, Outer Heaven immediately left a pulverizing imprint on the East Coast death metal scene with their crushing live performances, old-school ethos and string of releases including their 2013 Self-Titled demo, debut EP Diabolus Vobiscum (2015) and a 4-way split featuring label-mates Gatecreeper plus Homewrecker and Scorched (2016).

Outer Heaven will enter the studio in the coming weeks to record their full-length debut at Developing Nations Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD with Kevin Bernsten (Full Of Hell, Integrity, Magrudergrind). The album is planned for a late 2018 release via Relapse.

The band commented on the signing and new material: “We could not be more excited about becoming part of the beast that is Relapse Records. To be amongst so many bands that inspired us, as well as so many friends, is something truly killer. Our forthcoming LP promises to be the most devastating material we have conjured to date. We have sunken days, months, years, and LAVA into these songs and we think it will undoubtedly show.”

Watch Outer Heaven’s previously released music video for “Into Hellfire” featuring Dylan Walker of recent Relapse signees Full Of Hell on guest vocals:

Outer Heaven is:

Austin Haines - Vocals

Jon Kunz - Guitar

Zak Carter - Guitar

Raymond Figueroa - Bass

Paul Chrismer - Drums

(Photo - Zack Kutos)