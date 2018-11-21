OUTER HEAVEN Streaming Entire Debut Album

Realms Of Eternal Decay, the debut album from Pennsylvania-based death metal newcomers, Outer Heaven, is available for streaming below.

Realms Of Eternal Decay is available now on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Across 10 tracks and 30+ minutes of grotesque, groove-laden old-school death metal, Outer Heaven immediately raise the bar for the new generation of extreme bands. Realms Of Eternal Decay was produced by Kevin Bernsten (Skeletonwitch, Full Of Hell, Integrity) at Developing Nations Studios mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Cavalera Conspiracy, Inquisition, Pissgrave). Features sickening cover artwork by Matthew Stikker (Power Trip).

Realms Of Eternal Decay tracklisting:

"Vortex Of Thought"

"What Lies Beneath"

"Pulsating Swarm"

"Multicellular Savagery"

"Echoes From Beyond"

"Tortured Winds"

"Bloodspire"

"Sacrificial Evolution"

"Putrid Dwelling"

"Decaying Realms"

Album stream:

"What Lies Beneath" video:

"Putrid Dwelling" video:

Outer Heaven is:

Austin Haines - Vocals

Jon Kunz - Guitar

Zak Carter - Guitar

Raymond Figueroa - Bass

Paul Chrismer - Drums

(Photo - Dante Torrieri)