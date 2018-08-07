OUTER HEAVEN To Release Debut Album In October; "Bloodspire" Song Streaming

Conjured in the backwoods of Pennsylvania, death metal newcomers Outer Heaven spew forth their long-awaited debut album Realms Of Eternal Decay. Listen to the album's first audio offering "Bloodspire" below.

Outer Heaven's debut album Realms Of Eternal Decay is due out October 12th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Additionally, Outer Heaven will tour with labelmates Full Of Hell in October throughout the East Coast. The band will also perform at select upcoming concerts with Mortician, Eternal Champion & Metal Punk Death Fest 3. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.

Across 10 tracks and 30+ minutes of grotesque, groove-laden old-school death metal, Outer Heaven immediately raise the bar for the new generation of extreme bands. Realms Of Eternal Decay was produced by Kevin Bernsten (Skeletonwitch, Full Of Hell, Integrity) at Developing Nations Studios mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Cavalera Conspiracy, Inquisition, Pissgrave). Features sickening cover artwork by Matthew Stikker (Power Trip).

Realms Of Eternal Decay tracklisting:

"Vortex Of Thought"

"What Lies Beneath"

"Pulsating Swarm"

"Multicellular Savagery"

"Echoes From Beyond"

"Tortured Winds"

"Bloodspire"

"Sacrificial Evolution"

"Putrid Dwelling"

"Decaying Realms"

"Bloodspire":

Outer Heaven tour dates:

August

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle (with Eternal Champion)

September

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge (with Mortician)

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Metal Punk Death Fest 111 @ Saint Vitus



October (with Full Of Hell)

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

11 - Montclair, NJ - Meatlocker

12 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works

13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

14 - West Columbia, SC - Radio Room

15 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks

16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

17 - Miami, FL - Gramp's

18 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

19 - Atlanta, GA - 529

20 - Charlotte, NC - Skylark Social Club

21 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

Outer Heaven is:



Austin Haines - Vocals

Jon Kunz - Guitar

Zak Carter - Guitar

Raymond Figueroa - Bass

Paul Chrismer - Drums

(Photo - Dante Torrieri)