OUTER HEAVEN To Release Debut Album In October; "Bloodspire" Song Streaming
August 7, 2018, 17 minutes ago
Conjured in the backwoods of Pennsylvania, death metal newcomers Outer Heaven spew forth their long-awaited debut album Realms Of Eternal Decay. Listen to the album's first audio offering "Bloodspire" below.
Outer Heaven's debut album Realms Of Eternal Decay is due out October 12th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.
Additionally, Outer Heaven will tour with labelmates Full Of Hell in October throughout the East Coast. The band will also perform at select upcoming concerts with Mortician, Eternal Champion & Metal Punk Death Fest 3. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.
Across 10 tracks and 30+ minutes of grotesque, groove-laden old-school death metal, Outer Heaven immediately raise the bar for the new generation of extreme bands. Realms Of Eternal Decay was produced by Kevin Bernsten (Skeletonwitch, Full Of Hell, Integrity) at Developing Nations Studios mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Cavalera Conspiracy, Inquisition, Pissgrave). Features sickening cover artwork by Matthew Stikker (Power Trip).
Realms Of Eternal Decay tracklisting:
"Vortex Of Thought"
"What Lies Beneath"
"Pulsating Swarm"
"Multicellular Savagery"
"Echoes From Beyond"
"Tortured Winds"
"Bloodspire"
"Sacrificial Evolution"
"Putrid Dwelling"
"Decaying Realms"
"Bloodspire":
Outer Heaven tour dates:
August
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle (with Eternal Champion)
September
2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge (with Mortician)
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Metal Punk Death Fest 111 @ Saint Vitus
October (with Full Of Hell)
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
11 - Montclair, NJ - Meatlocker
12 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works
13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
14 - West Columbia, SC - Radio Room
15 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks
16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
17 - Miami, FL - Gramp's
18 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub
19 - Atlanta, GA - 529
20 - Charlotte, NC - Skylark Social Club
21 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
Outer Heaven is:
Austin Haines - Vocals
Jon Kunz - Guitar
Zak Carter - Guitar
Raymond Figueroa - Bass
Paul Chrismer - Drums
(Photo - Dante Torrieri)