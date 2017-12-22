OUTLAWS & MOONSHINE Debut "The Devil In The Moonshine" Music Video

Indianapolis southern rockers Outlaws & Moonshine are ending 2017 on a high note with the release of the leadoff video and the title track from their recently released Devil In The Moonshine album, which is out now on Nemesis Records / Vanity Music Group.

The video, directed by Joe Moore at Smokescreen Media features the band playing in a barn, driving along the backroads of Indiana and throwing a bonfire party or as frontman Beau Van says, "just doing what Midwestern guys do day in, day out. There's nothing pretentious about us at all."

The song itself according to Van, "remember when you were a kid and you put toothpicks in cinnamon and sucked on them? Well, now I mix 1/4 pure moonshine - not the store bought crap - with 3/4 Fireball and that's my Devil. Haha. As for the song, there's no big mystery there, it's just a damn good drinking song."

The band collectively says, "Not a bad way to end the year ... We have a new lease on life and we can't wait to kick 2018 right in the ass!"

The Devil In The Moonshine album can be purchased in your favourite local record store or on iTunes, while "The Devil In The Moonshine", the single, can be purchased here.