OVERKILL Bassist D.D. VERNI Debuts "Lost In The Underground" Lyric Video

Overkill songwriter and bassist D.D. Verni will be releasing his long awaited debut album, Barricade, worldwide through Mighty Music on October 12th. Pre-order Barricade now on CD, White LP (limited to 500 copies) and digital.

"Lost In The Underground", the new single from the upcoming Barricade album is out today. Check out the lyric video below.

"So one more off Barricade!", Verni says. "'Lost In The Underground' was one of the first songs I had written for this, it's basically about the headspace of making a record and knowing how much time and work it will be, but being compelled to soldier forward and create anyway! Features a solo by Andre "Virus" Karkos. Virus also did rhythm guitars on and the album and just killed it. Hopefully gets you guys primed for the full release!"

D.D. Verni's first effort has a host of guitar players doing guest spots on the record. Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Angus Clark (Trans Siberian Orchestra), Jeff Waters (Annihilator), Bruce Franklin (Trouble), Mike Romeo (Symphony X), Mike Orlando (Adrenalin Mob), Steve Leonard (Almost Queen), and Andre "Virus" Karkos (Dope) who also contributed the rhythm guitar tracks. Rounding out the group is former Overkill drummer Ron Lipnicki. The record was mixed and mastered by Chris "Zuess" Harris (Rob Zombie, Queensrÿche, Hatebreed).

In addition to 18 Overkill full length releases, Verni has four releases with his side band The Bronx Casket Co. D.D. Verni continues, "So why do a solo record... well I never really stop writing material,and after some time it starts to pile up and take shape and I wonder what it will be. In the past anything that was not Overkill material I would put aside for my other band The Bronx Casket Co, but when I starting pulling these songs together it was clearly not that, and I thought, OK I guess it's a solo record. The material was kinda Metal and kinda rock and kinda punk, so those really are my basic influences.

"In Overkill I take all that background and funnel it into our Thrash sound. But these songs were not Thrash but a combination of the other stuff. I would never really have an interest in doing a record that was thrash sounding outside of Overkill, I just don't think it could be any better. The fun is trying new shit and seeing where it goes for me. I could always do all the instruments myself as I have in the past on projects but thought this could be a good opportunity to try working with some new people. My wife was hearing me thinking out loud and basically said why don't you just call some guys who's work you like and see if they would be interested, and so that's what I did."

Barricade tracklisting:

"Fire Up"

"Miracle Drug"

"Off My Leash"

"(We are) The Broken Ones"

"Lost In The Underground"

"The Party of No"

"Night of the Swamp King"

"We Were Young"

"Slow My Ride​"

"Heaven Calling​"

"Lost In The Underground" lyric video:

"Fire Up" lyric video: