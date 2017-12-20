OVERKILL Bassist D.D. VERNI To Release Debut Solo Album In 2018; Guests Include JEFF WATERS, BRUCE FRANKLIN, JEFF LOOMIS And More; "Fire Up" Lyric Video Streaming

Overkill songwriter and bassist D.D. Verni has plans to release his first solo CD in 2018. Currently, the group is looking for a label to call home. The record is a mix of all of Verni's influences. Check out the lyric video for "Fire Up" below.

Says D.D.: "There's some metal, punk, and classic rock.....its all in there, from Queen to Green Day to Metallica, I think we covered all the basses!"

Verni's first effort has a host of guitar players doing guest spots on the record. Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Angus Clark (Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Jeff Waters (Annihilator), Bruce Franklin (Trouble), Mike Romeo (Symphony X), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), Steve Leonard (Almost Queen), and Andre "Virus" Karkos (Dope) who also contributed the rhythm guitar tracks. Rounding out the group is former Overkill drummer Ron Lipnicki.

The record was mixed and mastered by Chris "Zuess" Harris (Rob Zombie, Queensrÿche, Hatebreed).

"I'm psyched to get this disc out," states Verni. "We had a lot of fun and a lot of great players contributed". In addition to Overkill's 18 full length releases, Verni has four releases with his side band, The Bronx Casket Co.

For more information, visit ddverni.com.