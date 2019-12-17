OVERKILL Confirm Wings Over The USA 2020 Tour With EXHORDER, HYDRAFORM
December 17, 2019, 37 minutes ago
Legendary New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, announce The Wings Over USA 2020 tour. Kicking off on February 26 at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, the 17-date tour which will feature special guests Exhorder and Hydraform, will make stops in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Atlanta before concluding in New Jersey. The final date will welcome M.O.D. featuring Billy Milano and Demolition Hammer.
Bobby Blitz comments, "Let's get this show on the road, Wings Over The USA, round two! We are bringing two heavy hitters with us, Exhorder and Hydraform, in what will shape up to be a sledgehammer-thrash fest. Looking forward to seeing you all! Horns up!"
Tickets for the tour are available for purchase this Friday, December 20 at 10 AM, local time.
Dates:
February
26 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues
27 - San Francisco CA - Slims
28 - Las Vegas NV - House of Blues
29 - San Diego CA - House of Blues
March
1 - Phoenix AZ - Crecent Ballroom
2 - Albuquerque NM - Sunshine Theater
4 - San Antonio TX - Aztec
5 - Corpus Christi TX - House of Rock
6 - Houston TX - Warehouse
7 - Dallas TX - Gas Monkey
8 - New Orleans LA - House of Blues
9 - Tampa FL - The Ritz
10 - Orlando FL - House of Blues
11 - Atlanta GA - Buckhead
12 - Charlotte NC - Underground @ The Fillmore
13 - Silver Springs MD - The Fillmore
14 - Montclair NJ - Wellmont Theater *
* with M.O.D. featuring Billy Milano and Demolition Hammer