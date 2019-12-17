OVERKILL Confirm Wings Over The USA 2020 Tour With EXHORDER, HYDRAFORM

Legendary New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, announce The Wings Over USA 2020 tour. Kicking off on February 26 at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, the 17-date tour which will feature special guests Exhorder and Hydraform, will make stops in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Atlanta before concluding in New Jersey. The final date will welcome M.O.D. featuring Billy Milano and Demolition Hammer.

Bobby Blitz comments, "Let's get this show on the road, Wings Over The USA, round two! We are bringing two heavy hitters with us, Exhorder and Hydraform, in what will shape up to be a sledgehammer-thrash fest. Looking forward to seeing you all! Horns up!"

Tickets for the tour are available for purchase this Friday, December 20 at 10 AM, local time.

Dates:

February

26 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues

27 - San Francisco CA - Slims

28 - Las Vegas NV - House of Blues

29 - San Diego CA - House of Blues

March

1 - Phoenix AZ - Crecent Ballroom

2 - Albuquerque NM - Sunshine Theater

4 - San Antonio TX - Aztec

5 - Corpus Christi TX - House of Rock

6 - Houston TX - Warehouse

7 - Dallas TX - Gas Monkey

8 - New Orleans LA - House of Blues

9 - Tampa FL - The Ritz

10 - Orlando FL - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta GA - Buckhead

12 - Charlotte NC - Underground @ The Fillmore

13 - Silver Springs MD - The Fillmore

14 - Montclair NJ - Wellmont Theater *

* with M.O.D. featuring Billy Milano and Demolition Hammer