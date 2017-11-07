OVERKILL Drummer JASON BITTNER Performs “Mean, Green, Killing Machine”; Video

November 7, 2017, 19 minutes ago

news heavy metal overkill jason bittner

OVERKILL Drummer JASON BITTNER Performs “Mean, Green, Killing Machine”; Video

In the new video below from Sick Drummer Magazine, Overkill drummer Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Flotsam And Jetsam) performs “Mean, Green, Killing Machine” at the Summit Music Hall in Denver, Colorado on September 26th, 2016. The track is featured on Overkill’s The Grinding Wheel album, released in February 2017.

Upcoming Overkill live dates:

December
12 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, England

February
28 - Fowlers’ Live - Adelaide, Australia

March
2 - Fowlers’ Live - Adelaide, Australia
3 - Fowlers’ Live - Adelaide, Australia
4 - Fowlers’ Live - Adelaide, Australia

Featured Audio

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

Featured Video

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

Latest Reviews