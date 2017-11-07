OVERKILL Drummer JASON BITTNER Performs “Mean, Green, Killing Machine”; Video

In the new video below from Sick Drummer Magazine, Overkill drummer Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Flotsam And Jetsam) performs “Mean, Green, Killing Machine” at the Summit Music Hall in Denver, Colorado on September 26th, 2016. The track is featured on Overkill’s The Grinding Wheel album, released in February 2017.

Upcoming Overkill live dates:

December

12 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, England

February

28 - Fowlers’ Live - Adelaide, Australia

March

2 - Fowlers’ Live - Adelaide, Australia

3 - Fowlers’ Live - Adelaide, Australia

4 - Fowlers’ Live - Adelaide, Australia