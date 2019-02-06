OVERKILL Frontman BOBBY "BLITZ" ELLSWORTH Talks New Album's Diversity - "We Can Punk Out, We Can Rock Out, Or Get Doomy Or Ominous"

Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth is featured in a new interview with Metal Rules. He discusses key characteristics of band that have helped them survive, the importance of providing a musically diverse CD, reliving his childhood memories on “Welcome to the Garden State", how living in New Jersey you have to be a fan of Bruce Springsteen, and new album, The Wings Of War..

Robert Cavuoto: There are some diverse songs like “Distortion,” “Welcome to the Garden State,” and “Where Few Dare to Walk.” Tell me about the importance to provide that different dimension to the CD?

Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth: "It’s not something spoken about in our ranks it’s more from our influences like with Sabbath or melodic rock & roll or the punk of 'Welcome To The Garden State'. I think it’s just going to show itself. All of these questions are connected to your first question of naming two things that keep me going; all of this shit keeps us going. If you know there is going to be diversity within the content it excites the guys in the band, it’s not a one trick pony. It’s not Thrash ‘till death on the first song and Thrash ‘till on the tenth song and everything else in between. There has to be different journeys on there, and that’s what keeps it interesting to us. We can punk-out, we can rock out, or get doomy or ominous like with 'Where Few Dare To Walk'. We have to have some fun and keep ourselves interested from the inside."

Overkill, will unleash their 19th studio album, The Wings Of War, on February 22nd via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band launches Part 4 of their multi-part documentary series, Welcome To The Garden State. Watch as the band discuss old-school venues and social media, below:

The Wings Of War will be available for purchase in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- CD Digi + T-Shirt + Poster Bundle

- Green Cassette

- Grey Vinyl (limited to 1,500)

- Green with Yellow Splatter vinyl (limited to 500)

The Wings Of War was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering handled by DD and Dave. The album was produced by the band while Chris "Zeuss" Harris.handled the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (Nevermore, Opeth, etc.) was once again enlisted to create the artwork for the album.

The Wings Of War tracklisting:

"Last Man Standing"

"Believe In The Fight"

"Head Of A Pin"

"Bat Shit Crazy"

"Distortion"

"A Mother's Prayer"

"Welcome To The Garden State"

"Where Few Dare To Walk"

"Out On The Road-Kill"

"Hole In My Soul"

"Head Of A Pin" lyric video:

"Last Man Standing" lyric video:

Welcome To The Garden State documentary series:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Overkill, have announced The Wings Over USA 2019 tour. Kicking off on April 25th in Baltimore, the tour will make stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago and Nashville before concluding in Boston on May 11th. Joining the tour are Death Angel and Act Of Defiance.

Bobby Blitz comments: "We look forward to bringing 'The Wings' over the USA. It's been a long road but the journey is not over yet. Death Angel and Act Of Defiance join us on this jaunt so prepare yourself for a righteous beating. Let the headbanging begin in April!"

Tickets for the tour are available for purchase this Friday, February 1st at 10 AM, local time. Dates are listed below.

April

25 - Sound Stage/ Rams Head - Baltimore, MD

26 - Theater of the Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

27 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

28 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

29 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

30 - St Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

May

1 - Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

2 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

3 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

4 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

5 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

6 - The Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

8 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

9 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

10 - PlayStation Theater - New York, NY (with Life Of Agony)

11 - Paradise - Boston, MA

The band also announced they will have a special release day show on February 22nd at Jamesburg Elks Lounge 2180. The night hosted by Old Bridge Militia Foundation will include performances by Headmotor and Alex Kayne as well as raffles and giveaways.

Line-up:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums