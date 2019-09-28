OVERKILL Frontman BOBBY "BLITZ" ELLSWORTH - "This Shouldn't Be An Old Man's Game, But For Some Reason It's Turned Into One" (Video)

Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth is featured in a new interview with Underground's Voice. He discusses the band's reputation for being consistent, their latest album The Wings Of War, Overkill's longevity and success, and his project with Mike portnoy (ex-Dream Theater) and Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head).

Blitz: "It makes me a little red-faced when you use the word 'legend' too many times. I still think of myself as a worthwhile contributor to the scene. When you see a living legend cutting his own lawn and working on his own car, he's no longer a legend (laughs). I like to think of myself always as a regular guy who's been a supporter of the scene. It's given me a great opportunity to meet people. I think that that's kind of the cool thing; to be afforded to travel for 30 years and meet people into the same shit I'm into. How cool is that? This shouldn't be an old man's game, but for some reason it's turned into one, which I have no problem with because I still enjoy doing it, and I'll do it as long as I can do it physically."

The Wings Of War was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering handled by DD and Dave. The album was produced by the band while Chris "Zeuss" Harris.handled the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (Nevermore, Opeth, etc.) was once again enlisted to create the artwork for the album. Order here.

The Wings Of War tracklisting:

"Last Man Standing"

"Believe In The Fight"

"Head Of A Pin"

"Bat Shit Crazy"

"Distortion"

"A Mother's Prayer"

"Welcome To The Garden State"

"Where Few Dare To Walk"

"Out On The Road-Kill"

"Hole In My Soul"

Overkill's Killfest Tour 2019 - Wings Over Europe kicked off on March 8th at Zona Roveri Music Factory in Bologna, Italy.

Lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums