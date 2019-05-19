OVERKILL Frontman BOBBY "BLITZ" ELLSWORTH - "We're Not Dinosaurs With Regard To Knowing What Social Media Can Do For Us, But On A Personal Level I Fucking Hate It"

Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth spoke with Metal Express Radio during the band's recent tour promoting their new album, The Wings Of War. He discusses wjat he believes in the reason for Overkill's longevity, and offers his opinions about social media. Check out the interview below.

The Wings Of War was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering handled by DD and Dave. The album was produced by the band while Chris "Zeuss" Harris.handled the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (Nevermore, Opeth, etc.) was once again enlisted to create the artwork for the album. Order here.

The Wings Of War tracklisting:

"Last Man Standing"

"Believe In The Fight"

"Head Of A Pin"

"Bat Shit Crazy"

"Distortion"

"A Mother's Prayer"

"Welcome To The Garden State"

"Where Few Dare To Walk"

"Out On The Road-Kill"

"Hole In My Soul"

Overkill's Killfest Tour 2019 - Wings Over Europe kicked off on March 8th at Zona Roveri Music Factory in Bologna, Italy. Check out a trailer video below, and find all dates here.

Lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums