OVERKILL In Pre-Production For New Studio Album

"And we're in pre-production this week," says Overkill drummer Jason Bittner in a new online post. "Been awhile since I dusted the ‘ol Rolands off but we’re pressed for space and real drums are freaking loud!!! Don’t worry - we’ll use the real ones on the real album!!"

Stay tuned for updates on Overkill's work on the follow-up to their last studio release The Grinding Wheel (2017).

Overkill recently released a second official video trailer for their upcoming Live In Overhausen multi-format release, out on May 18th via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below, and pre-order here.

Celebrating the band's history, Live In Overhausen captured not one but two album anniversaries. Fans assembled on April 16th, 2016 at Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen, Germany for the 25th Anniversary of Horrorscope and 30th Anniversary of where it all began, Feel The Fire. A full night of kill from the past played loud and in its entirety.

Bobby Blitz comments, "From the stage to your eyes and ears! Live in Overhausen, celebrating Feel the Fire and Horrorscope in one, filmed/recorded concert, in Germany, from 2016. A rare, two hour look at what has transpired over three decades in one of the world's hotbeds of metal. Hang on to your hats kids, its going to be a 'THRASHY-RIDE'!"

Live In Overhausen will be available in different formats:

- 2 CD + Blu Ray Digipak

- 2 CD + DVD Digipak

- LP (Limited edition Splatter, Green, Black)

- Mail-Order Edition

Live In Overhausen tracklisting:

"Coma"

"Infectious"

"Blood Money"

"Thanx For Nothin'"

"Bare Bones"

"Horrorscope"

"New Machine"

"Frankenstein"

"Live Young Die Free"

"Nice Day - For A Funeral"

"Soulitude"

"Raise The Dead"

"Rotten To The Core"

"There's No Tomorrow"

"Second Son"

"Hammerhead"

"Feel The Fire"

"Blood And Iron"

"Kill at Command"

"Overkill"

"Fuck You"

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

"Hammerhead" video: