OVERKILL Launch Lyric Video For New Single "Head Of A Pin"

Legendary New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, will unleash their 19th studio album, The Wings Of War, on February 22nd via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band releases the second single, entitled "Head Of A Pin". Watch the lyric video below.

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth comments, "'Head Of A Pin' took a long time to come together, it is probably the tune that went through the most changes and the last one I finished. Looking back on its development, the time invested was all well worth it. The tonality of the guitar shines on it and the song goes 'other places', traditional with a touch of the down-low-dirty riff, and a sing-along chorus... personally, one of my favourites off The Wings Of War."

The Wings Of War will be available for purchase in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- CD Digi + T-Shirt + Poster Bundle

- Green Cassette

- Grey Vinyl (limited to 1,500)

- Green with Yellow Splatter vinyl (limited to 500)

Pre-order The Wings Of War now digitally and receive "Last Man Standing" instantly.

The Wings Of War was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering handled by DD and Dave. The album was produced by the band while Chris "Zeuss" Harris.handled the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (Nevermore, Opeth, etc.) was once again enlisted to create the artwork for the album.

The Wings Of War tracklisting:

"Last Man Standing"

"Believe In The Fight"

"Head Of A Pin"

"Bat Shit Crazy"

"Distortion"

"A Mother's Prayer"

"Welcome To The Garden State"

"Where Few Dare To Walk"

"Out On The Road-Kill"

"Hole In My Soul"

"Last Man Standing" lyric video:

Welcome To The Garden State Documentary:

Part 2:



Part 1:

Lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums