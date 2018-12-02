OVERKILL - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Feel The Fire": "Thrash Embodies The Heart Of Metal"

In the clip below, Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas continue their journey through metal as they take on the Overkill classic "Feel The Fire". Check out their unbiased reactions.

Overkill will unleash their 19th studio album, The Wings Of War, on February 22nd via Nuclear Blast.

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth comments: "It was a blast making The Wings Of War! It is something old feeling new again, as our chemistry was altered by the addition of Jason Bittner. I was curious from the get-go, how would it pan out? I think what we accomplished here is a new, upgraded Overkill that embraced the new chemistry, while taking our roots into the present. The new formula produced not only more raw power, but more places to go with melody, a win, win. The key is being not only interested in the change, but part of it. I'll tell you what, it's still fun as hell making Overkill records."

The Wings Of War was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering handled by DD and Dave. The album was produced by the band while Chris "Zeuss" Harris.handled the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (Nevermore, Opeth, etc.) was once again enlisted to create the artwork for the album.

The Wings Of War tracklisting:

"Last Man Standing"

"Believe In The Fight"

"Head Of A Pin"

"Bat Shit Crazy"

"Distortion"

"A Mother's Prayer"

"Welcome To The Garden State"

"Where Few Dare To Walk"

"Out On The Road-Kill"

"Hole In My Soul"

The Wings Of War will be available for pre-order starting December 14th.

Lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums