OVERKILL - "Mean, Green, Killing Machine" And "Goddamn Trouble" Performed Live For The First Time At US Tour Kick-Off Show (Video)

Overkill’s 2017 North American trek with Egyptian themed technical death metal champions and labelmates, Nile, kicked-off on February 14th at The Trocadero in Philadelphia. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Mean, Green, Killing Machine" (live debut)

"Rotten to the Core"

"Electric Rattlesnake"

"Hello From the Gutter"

"Goddamn Trouble" (live debut)

"Feel the Fire"

"Nice Day... For a Funeral"

"Infectious"

"Our Finest Hour"

"Armorist"

"Emerald" (Thin Lizzy)

Encore:

"Ironbound"

"Elimination"

"Fuck You"

Joining Overkill and Nile for select shows are melancholic progressive metallers Amorphis and melodic doom/death merchants Swallow The Sun.

Tour dates:

February

16 - Park Street Saloon - Columbus, OH

17 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

18 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

19 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

20 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

23 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

24 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

25 - City National Grove - Anaheim, CA

26 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

27 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

28 - Trees - Dallas, TX

March

1 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

2 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

3 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

4 - The Ritz Ybor - Ybor City, FL

5 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

6 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC **

7 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA **

8 - Howard Theatre - Washington, DC **

9 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY **

10 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

11 - Starland Ballroom - Sayerville, NJ **

** with Amorphis, Swallow The Sun