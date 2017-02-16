OVERKILL - "Mean, Green, Killing Machine" And "Goddamn Trouble" Performed Live For The First Time At US Tour Kick-Off Show (Video)
February 16, 2017, an hour ago
Overkill’s 2017 North American trek with Egyptian themed technical death metal champions and labelmates, Nile, kicked-off on February 14th at The Trocadero in Philadelphia. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Mean, Green, Killing Machine" (live debut)
"Rotten to the Core"
"Electric Rattlesnake"
"Hello From the Gutter"
"Goddamn Trouble" (live debut)
"Feel the Fire"
"Nice Day... For a Funeral"
"Infectious"
"Our Finest Hour"
"Armorist"
"Emerald" (Thin Lizzy)
Encore:
"Ironbound"
"Elimination"
"Fuck You"
Joining Overkill and Nile for select shows are melancholic progressive metallers Amorphis and melodic doom/death merchants Swallow The Sun.
Tour dates:
February
16 - Park Street Saloon - Columbus, OH
17 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL
18 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN
19 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS
20 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO
22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
23 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR
24 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA
25 - City National Grove - Anaheim, CA
26 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ
27 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM
28 - Trees - Dallas, TX
March
1 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX
2 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX
3 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA
4 - The Ritz Ybor - Ybor City, FL
5 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA
6 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC **
7 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA **
8 - Howard Theatre - Washington, DC **
9 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY **
10 - Palladium - Worcester, MA
11 - Starland Ballroom - Sayerville, NJ **
** with Amorphis, Swallow The Sun