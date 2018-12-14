OVERKILL Premiers Lyric Video For New Single "Last Man Standing"

Legendary New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, will unleash their 19th studio album, The Wings Of War, on February 22nd via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band has released the first single, "Last Man Standing". Check out the lyric video below.

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth comments, "The time has come, for a first taste, 'Last Man Standing'. This cut got the unanimous nod to open The Wings of War, all they way back to the first demos in March, so much so, it was mock titled OPENER up until the recording. Sometimes everyone is on the same page, wtf!. So dig into some old school thrash, with a side order of Jersey made, head-banging."

The Wings Of War will be available for purchase in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- CD Digi + T-Shirt + Poster Bundle

- Green Cassette

- Grey Vinyl (limited to 1,500)

- Green with Yellow Splatter vinyl (limited to 500)

Pre-order The Wings Of War now digitally and receive "Last Man Standing" instantly.

The Wings Of War was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering handled by DD and Dave. The album was produced by the band while Chris "Zeuss" Harris.handled the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (Nevermore, Opeth, etc.) was once again enlisted to create the artwork for the album.

The Wings Of War tracklisting:

"Last Man Standing"

"Believe In The Fight"

"Head Of A Pin"

"Bat Shit Crazy"

"Distortion"

"A Mother's Prayer"

"Welcome To The Garden State"

"Where Few Dare To Walk"

"Out On The Road-Kill"

"Hole In My Soul"

Lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums