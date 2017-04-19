OVERKILL Prepare Bus Nachos On New Episode Of Cooking At 65mph; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Cooking At 65mph, Overkill prepare their special Bus Nachos. Watch below:

Overkill’s 18th studio album, The Grinding Wheel, is available via Nuclear Blast Records. Various formats of the album can be ordered here. The album is also available digitally on either iTunes or Amazon (widget below).

Overkill perform next on June 24th at Copenhell in Copenhagen, Denmark.