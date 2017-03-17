OVERKILL Release “Shine On” Music Video

New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, recently released their 18th studio album, The Grinding Wheel, via Nuclear Blast Records. A new music video for the album track, “Shine On”, is now available for streaming below:

Various formats of The Grinding Wheel can be ordered here. The album is also available digitally on either iTunes or Amazon (widget below).

Overkill’s next live show is scheduled for June 24th at Copenhell in Copenhagen, Denmark.