OVERKILL To Headline 7th Annual Metal Alliance Tour; CROWBAR, HAVOK, BLACK FAST, INVIDIA Confirmed

Fear The Riff Expo, the nation’s premier gathering of boutique effects pedals and guitar gear in NYC, presents the 2017 Metal Alliance Tour. The tour is celebrating its 7th year as one of the most anticipated metal tours in the metal community. Each year this touring festival assembles a package that celebrates the various genres of metal.

New Jersey thrash metal legends, Overkill, the undisputed titans of thrash metal are this year’s headliner. Sharing the stage each night and crushing skulls on the Metal Alliance Tour will be New Orleans native doom/sludge band Crowbar, Colorado thrash metal stalwarts Havok, technical thrash metal band Black Fast and Invidia featuring former members of Skinlab.

The Metal Alliance Tour offers the fans upgrade VIP tickets that include meet & greet with bands, bottle of High River Sauces, Poster and a VIP Laminate. Tickets are available exclusively through ticket platform Soundrink. Get advance tickets here.

The Metal Alliance Tour will make the trek across the United States starting on September 8th. Dates below.

September

8 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

10 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

11 - Diesel - Pittsburgh, PA

12 - The German House Theater - Rochester, NY

13 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

14 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA

16 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

17 - The State Theater - St. Petersburg, FL

18 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

19 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

20 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

22 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

23 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

25 - The Grand @ The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

For more information please visit the Metal Alliance Tour website or Facebook page.

For more info on Fear The Riff Expo, head here.