OVERKILL, VENOM INC, CROWBAR, More Confirmed For Full Terror Assault Open Air
June 2, 2017, an hour ago
Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival returns for year three this September 7th-9th, and Nuclear Blast has made an announcement as official sponsor of this year's festivities. The event will take place at the Hogrock Campground in Cave-In-Rock, IL, where over 35 bands will perform on both the Nuclear Blast main stage and the Metalsucks second stage. Three day passes including parking are available. The fest includes camping, BYOB, plenty of food vendors, contests, beautiful campgrounds with lake and beach area and much more.
Stay tuned to Full Terror Assault and Nuclear Blast on social media for updates, contests and daily line ups and set times. More information available at this location.
Full Terror Assault 2017 lineup:
Overkill
Venom Inc.
Crowbar
Iron Reagan
Toxic Holocaust
Goatwhore
Havok
Lich King
Phobia
Raven
Homewrecker
Child Bite
Prophecy
Maggot Twat
Dead By Wednesday
Oni
Hammer Fight
Warsenal
Goblet
Against The Grain
Warcurse
Seax
The Convalescence
Hemdale
Detriment
Ground
Nucleus
Withering Soul
Aircobra
Skinned
The Offering
Crank County Daredevils
Gorgy
Ophiuchus
Bleed The Victim
The Mound Builders
Hailshot