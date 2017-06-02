OVERKILL, VENOM INC, CROWBAR, More Confirmed For Full Terror Assault Open Air

Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival returns for year three this September 7th-9th, and Nuclear Blast has made an announcement as official sponsor of this year's festivities. The event will take place at the Hogrock Campground in Cave-In-Rock, IL, where over 35 bands will perform on both the Nuclear Blast main stage and the Metalsucks second stage. Three day passes including parking are available. The fest includes camping, BYOB, plenty of food vendors, contests, beautiful campgrounds with lake and beach area and much more.

Stay tuned to Full Terror Assault and Nuclear Blast on social media for updates, contests and daily line ups and set times. More information available at this location.

Full Terror Assault 2017 lineup:

Overkill

Venom Inc.

Crowbar

Iron Reagan

Toxic Holocaust

Goatwhore

Havok

Lich King

Phobia

Raven

Homewrecker

Child Bite

Prophecy

Maggot Twat

Dead By Wednesday

Oni

Hammer Fight

Warsenal

Goblet

Against The Grain

Warcurse

Seax

The Convalescence

Hemdale

Detriment

Ground

Nucleus

Withering Soul

Aircobra

Skinned

The Offering

Crank County Daredevils

Gorgy

Ophiuchus

Bleed The Victim

The Mound Builders

Hailshot