OVERKILL - Welcome To The Garden State Documentary Series, Part 3: East Coast Vs. West Coast; Video

Legendary New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, will unleash their 19th studio album, The Wings Of War, on February 22nd via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band launches Part 3 of their multi-part documentary series, Welcome To The Garden State.

Watch below as as the band details their opinion of how the East coast sound is different from the West coast.

Bobby Blitz comments "This healthy competition, it wasn't something that had roots it was pretty fucking new, that was the beauty of it. You couldn't even steal something from someone else it was still being created simultaneous while it was being created in Germany, UK and South America. As time has gone by, it has become a formula but back then it was just this sounds good and it was the same recipe that made it sound good. So that was the cool camaraderie that we all kinda knew where the other one came from by looking them in the eyes, they didn't need to say anything. You just knew."

In Part 2, each of the band members detail their early influences and how it has helped shape the genre and their sound:

In Part 1, the band details their beginning and how each member was introduced to the band:

The Wings Of War will be available for purchase in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- CD Digi + T-Shirt + Poster Bundle

- Green Cassette

- Grey Vinyl (limited to 1,500)

- Green with Yellow Splatter vinyl (limited to 500)

Pre-order The Wings Of War now.

The Wings Of War was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering handled by DD and Dave. The album was produced by the band while Chris "Zeuss" Harris.handled the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (Nevermore, Opeth, etc.) was once again enlisted to create the artwork for the album.

The Wings Of War tracklisting:

"Last Man Standing"

"Believe In The Fight"

"Head Of A Pin"

"Bat Shit Crazy"

"Distortion"

"A Mother's Prayer"

"Welcome To The Garden State"

"Where Few Dare To Walk"

"Out On The Road-Kill"

"Hole In My Soul"

"Head Of A Pin" lyric video:

"Last Man Standing" lyric video:

Lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums