OVERKILL’s Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth, CROWBAR’s Kirk Windstein Discuss Anxiety, Unity In The Metal Scene With Little Punk People’s ELLIOTT FULLAM; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People visited his buddies Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth of Overkill on Kirk’s tour bus and had a conversation about dealing with anxiety, unity in the metal scene, New Jersey vs New Orleans and much more.

Overkill and Crowbar just finished their Metal Alliance tour together with Havok on the bill, and Elliott attended their last show of the tour at 1 Center Square in Easton, PA. Bobby and Kirk explained how well the show went and how important it is to be able to tour with people who you get along with really well. Off-camera, Kirk revealed that Crowbar is planning on working on their next record in the spring of next year when they finish touring in support of The Serpent Only Lies, and joked that he would do so after checking with his wife. Bobby joked that he’ll also have to check with his wife before deciding when Overkill will start on their follow-up to The Grinding Wheel.

Elliott asked them some off-the-wall questions as well, asking Kirk what he would do if he witnessed Bobby dragging a dead body off his tour bus, if they encountered aliens on their tour, if they prefer whiskey or beer, and much more. Watch below: