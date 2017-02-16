OVERKILL’s Bobby "Blitz” Ellsworth Discusses Starting Out In The Early 80s - “It Was An Exciting Scene That Was Starting To Explode”; Video

New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, recently released their 18th studio album, The Grinding Wheel, via Nuclear Blast Records. In the new video below, Bobby "Blitz” Ellsworth discusses starting out in the early 1980s:

Various formats of The Grinding Wheel can be ordered here. The album is also available digitally on either iTunes or Amazon (widget below).

Overkill’s 2017 North American trek with Egyptian themed technical death metal champions and labelmates, Nile (pictured below) kicked-off on February 14th at The Trocadero in Philadelphia.

Joining Overkill and Nile for select shows are melancholic progressive metallers Amorphils and melodic doom/death merchants Swallow The Sun.

Tour dates:

February

16 - Park Street Saloon - Columbus, OH

17 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

18 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

19 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

20 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

23 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

24 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

25 - City National Grove - Anaheim, CA

26 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

27 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

28 - Trees - Dallas, TX

March

1 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

2 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

3 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

4 - The Ritz Ybor - Ybor City, FL

5 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

6 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC **

7 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA **

8 - Howard Theatre - Washington, DC **

9 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY **

10 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

11 - Starland Ballroom - Sayerville, NJ **

** with Amorphis, Swallow The Sun