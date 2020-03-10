OVERKILL’s BOBBY “BLITZ” ELLSWORTH On Former Guitarist BOBBY GUSTAFSON – “I Don’t Have A Problem With Him, He Has A Problem With Me”

Ian Wadley of Diabolus In Podcastica recently sat down with Overkill singer Bobby Blitz in New Orleans. Amongst the topics discussed is his relationship with former guitarist Bobby Gustafson, who was in the band from 1982-1990 and performed on their classic albums.

Blitz remarks about their relationship saying, “I don't have a problem with him, he has a problem with me."

Other items discussed is Blitz’s desire to re-record some of their earlier albums and wanting a duet with Judas Priest singer Rob Halford.