OVERKILL’s Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth Recalls Performing With LEMMY In Berlin - “I Knew The Song Cold, But I Didn’t Want To Screw It Up…”; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People had a nice sit-down with Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth in the woods of North New Jersey on Sunday, in which Bobby talked about one of his favourite funny memories of him and late Motörhead leader, Lemmy.

He also talked about what he does when he's home from tour, food, his latest record The Grinding Wheel and life in general. At the end of the interview, Bobby chooses farts over Hillary Clinton, Trump, and Bernie Sanders but Abe Lincoln and Reagan over farts when Elliott asks him his expert-level political challenge questions.

At the end of the interview, Bobby takes Elliott for a ride in his corvette. Watch below:

Overkill will be back on tour overseas in support of The Grinding Wheel this summer. The band’s live itinerary can be found here.