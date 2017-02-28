OVERKILL’s Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth Talks If There Was A East Coast / West Coast Thrash Rivalry In The ‘80s - “I Always Looked At Them As My Ugly Cousins”; Video

New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, recently released their 18th studio album, The Grinding Wheel, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Capitol Chaos TV has uploaded new interviews with Overkill frontman Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth and during the course of the chat, Ellsworth was asked if there was a thrash metal rivalry between the east coast (Anthrax, Nuclear Assault, Overkill) and west coast (Metallica, Exodus, Slayer, Megadeth) bands to which Ellsworth said, “I always looked at them as my ugly cousins.”

Various formats of The Grinding Wheel can be ordered here. The album is also available digitally on either iTunes or Amazon (widget below).

Overkill’s 2017 North American trek with Egyptian themed technical death metal champions and labelmates, Nile (pictured below) kicked-off on February 14th at The Trocadero in Philadelphia.

Joining Overkill and Nile for select shows are melancholic progressive metallers Amorphils and melodic doom/death merchants Swallow The Sun.

Tour dates:

February

28 - Trees - Dallas, TX

March

1 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

2 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

3 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

4 - The Ritz Ybor - Ybor City, FL

5 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

6 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC **

7 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA **

8 - Howard Theatre - Washington, DC **

9 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY **

10 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

11 - Starland Ballroom - Sayerville, NJ **

** with Amorphis, Swallow The Sun