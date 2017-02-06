OVERTURES Premier “Go(l)d” Music Video

Overtures have released a video for “Go(l)d”, a track from the band’s fourth album, Artifacts, released last year via Sleaszy Rider Records.

The video, filmed by Marco Falanga, directly connects its images with the lyrics of the song with three mini-stories showing how the modern society is affected by the lost of real values. A girl addicted to the modern drug: socials; a kid victim of the standardization of averageness; mankind devoted to the new God: go(l)d. Find the clip below.

Artifacts tracklisting:

“Repentance”

“Artifacts”

“Go(l)d”

“As Candles We Burn”

“Profiled”

“Unshared Worlds”

“My Refuge” (feat. Paolo Campitelli on keyboards)

“New Dawn, New Dusk”

“Teardrop” (feat. Marco Pastorino, Caterina Piccolo on vocals, Paolo Campitelli on keyboards)

“Angry Animals”

“Savior” - Alternative version

“Go(l)d” video:

“Artifacts” video:

“Unshared Worlds” lyric video: