OWL Featuring ACE FREHLEY / HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Bassist CHRIS WYSE Unveil "Believe" Video

Los Angeles hard rock trio Owl has released a haunting video for their latest single “Believe”. Featuring members Chris Wyse (vocals, bass), who is also the bassist for Ace Frehley and the Hollywood Vampires, Eric Bradley (guitar, vocals) and Dan Dinsmore (drums), the band describes the video as “a touchpoint of the band’s history” as well as “delivering unique sequences visually to open minds to the realm of the impossible.”

Owl’s single “Believe” was released in mid-June and, according to the band, taps into a “very personal and explorative topic” as Wyse has long been interested in creating wonder and investigation with his music.

The trio sought no limitations on the creation of the song and ensured that the recording process emphasized the live element. To achieve this, they camped out at Overit Studios in upstate New York in between Wyse's touring activities with Ace Frehley and the Hollywood Vampires and pushed the boundaries on how upright bass and bow can be integrated into the music in innovative ways. As masters of reinvention and discovery, they focused on what, they say, was the song’s essence and that was to truly “encompass what a person believes and taking control of destiny.”