OZ Debut “Bone Crusher” Music Video

Heavy metal cult band Oz have released a video for “Bone Crusher”, the opening track of their new album, Transition State, out now via AFM Records. Find the clip below.

More than five years after the re-start of their career with the Burning Leather release, the band led by founding member and drummer Mark Ruffneck finally delivers the anticipated new studio album (their first all new songs album since 1991). Transition State can be ordered here.

Oz doesn’t fail to impress with thirteen cracking and fresh, traditional metal tracks of immensely high quality. Even though Ruffneck is the last remaining member left from the original lineup, Oz are as strong as ever and continue to haunt you with the relentless, uncompromising sound they are known for.

Tracklisting:

“Bone Crusher”

“Restless”

“Heart Of A Beast”

“Drag You To Hell”

“Whore Of Babylon” (Bonus Track)

“The Witch”

“In A Shadow Of A Shotgun”

“Never Close Your Eyes”

“The Mountain”

“Demonized”

“We'll Never Die”

“Sister Red” (Bonus Track)

“Midnight Screams” (Bonus Track)

“Bone Crusher” video:

“Restless” lyric video:

Oz lineup:

Mark Ruffneck - Drums & Percussion

Vince Kojvula - Vocals

Johnny Gross - Guitar

Juzzy Kangas - Guitar

Peppy Peltola - Bass