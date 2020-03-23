OZ Debut Lyric Video For New Single "Break Out"

Scandinavian classic heavy metal outfit, OZ, will release their new album, Forced Commandments, on May 22 via Massacre Records. The new single, "Break Out", aka "Break Out (Farewell To The Machines)", is out today, and comes with a lyric video that can be seen below.

Mixed and mastered by Lars Chriss and Mike Lind at Masterplant, OZ's eigth studio album will include a total of 11 songs on the CD digipak as well as 8 songs on the limited edition gatefold vinyl LP. The first single from the album will be released on March 23, along with a lyric video. Pre-order here.

The album's cover artwork was created by Carl-André Beckston (Blekkmark Design Studio).

Forced Commandments tracklisting:

"Goin' Down"

"Prison Of Time"

"Switchblade Alley"

"Revival"

"The Ritual"

"Spiders"

"Long And Lonely Road"

"Liar"

"Diving Into The Darkness" (Bonus track on Digipak Edition)

"Break Out" (Bonus track on Digipak Edition)

"Kingdom Of War" (Bonus track on Digipak Edition)

"Break Out" lyric video:

(Photo - Antti Kyyrö)