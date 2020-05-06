OZ Release New Single “Goin’ Down”

Scandinavian classic heavy metal outfit, OZ, will release their new album, Forced Commandments, on May 22 via Massacre Records. The new single, "Goin' Down", is out today and can be streamed below.

Mixed and mastered by Lars Chriss and Mike Lind at Masterplant, OZ's eigth studio album will include a total of 11 songs on the CD digipak as well as 8 songs on the limited edition gatefold vinyl LP. Pre-order here.

The album's cover artwork was created by Carl-André Beckston (Blekkmark Design Studio).

Forced Commandments tracklisting:

"Goin' Down"

"Prison Of Time"

"Switchblade Alley"

"Revival"

"The Ritual"

"Spiders"

"Long And Lonely Road"

"Liar"

"Diving Into The Darkness" (Bonus track on Digipak Edition)

"Break Out" (Bonus track on Digipak Edition)

"Kingdom Of War" (Bonus track on Digipak Edition)

"Goin' Down" lyric video:

"Prison Of Time":

"Break Out" lyric video:

(Photo - Antti Kyyrö)